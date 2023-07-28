Mackinac Center Remembers Former Michigan Rep. Gary Glenn

MIDLAND, Mich. — Former Michigan State Representative Gary Glenn, who represented Midland as part of the 98th district, passed away yesterday after a long battle with cancer. During his time in Lansing, Glenn served as chair of the House Energy Policy Committee and was a staunch advocate for expanding energy choice and independence, as well as initiatives that strengthened worker freedom.
Below is a statement from Joseph G. Lehman, president of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
"Gary was a relentless, positive champion of everyone’s right to choose in their workplaces and schools. I admired his fortitude even when we disagreed. He faced his final days with as much optimism and courage as he did on his healthiest ones."
