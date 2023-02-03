Mackinac Center for Public Policy Announces Mackinac Center Action

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy has announced the launch of Mackinac Center Action, a 501(c)(4). The creation of Mackinac Center Action will help further the Mackinac Center’s mission of a free and prosperous state. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy, a 501(c)(3), will continue to advance its mission through research, education and outreach, as it has done since 1987.
Below is a statement from Mackinac Center President Joseph G. Lehman.
"For over 35 years, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy has successfully promoted and defended the freedoms of people in Michigan and beyond. Throughout our history, we have continuously evolved to meet new challenges and accomplish our mission. We are proud of the victories we've won on behalf of families, students, workers, entrepreneurs, patients, and others who have dismantled unnecessary government barriers preventing them from realizing their potential and pursuing their dreams.
The launch of Mackinac Center Action, a 501(c)(4), is in keeping with our longstanding commitment to reach and empower more people, while encouraging government to act in the people's best interest. The Center's principles and priorities will steer the ways in which Mackinac Center Action engages with the public and with policymakers moving forward. We will work together with people of all backgrounds, regardless of party politics, to create a brighter and freer future for the generations to come."
Learn more about the Mackinac Center Action’s priorities here.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
