Cami Pendell Joins Mackinac Center As Director of Legislative Affairs

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is pleased to welcome Cami Pendell as director of legislative affairs.
Prior to joining the Mackinac Center, Pendell served as general counsel for the Michigan Supreme Court. In addition to her legal duties, she was the court’s legislative liaison, working with the executive and legislative branches of government.
“I am honored to be joining the Mackinac Center,” said Pendell. “I’ve admired the work of its scholars for years, as well as its proven ability to advance free-market principles in our state. I hope to draw on my experiences and legislative knowledge to contribute to the Mackinac Center’s successful track record in promoting public policy that increases individual opportunity and market-based solutions.”
Pendell brings more than two decades of experience in government affairs. She previously worked in legislative leadership offices in both the state Senate and Michigan House of Representatives. She served in a legislative capacity for two Senate Majority Leaders and as chief of staff to a House Majority Floor Leader.
Pendell holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University, a Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law and is a licensed attorney in the state of Michigan.
"Cami adds tremendous experience and relationship networks to the Mackinac Center's existing Lansing outreach," said David Guenthner, the Center's senior strategist for state affairs. "The next few years will present a more challenging environment to maintain previous policy gains and pursue new ones. Adding Cami to our team will better equip the Center to approach both tasks."
Learn more about the Mackinac Center’s work at www.mackinac.org.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
