On the Bright Side - Return of the ‘We?’

Many people across the ideological spectrum are deeply troubled by the dramatic increase in political polarization in recent years. It seems some of us have a hard time anymore thinking and speaking in terms of “We Americans.”
It’s been a long time, but I’m feeling some of that “We” today. The signal was my personal reaction to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s initial comments this week about the state’s response to the coronavirus epidemic, which came after reminding us, “We’re Michiganders. We’re tough.”
“This is going to be hard, but we’re going to get through this, and we’re going to get through it together.”
I’m sappy enough to choke up a bit hearing that, and get a little shot of stand-up-straighter serotonin: Yes, “We Michiganders” will.
Hopefully that’s not premature. And maybe it makes me Pollyanna, which I don’t mind a bit.
