Court Expenses, Unemployment Benefits and More

September 4 MichiganVotes Roll Call Report

[Photo of Jack McHugh] By Jack McHugh

Senate Bill 745: Authorize temporary increase in unemployment benefits and more: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate
To appropriate $2.87 billion federal dollars to cover the additional $300 per week boost to unemployment benefits authorized in August by a federal "Lost Wages Assistance Program." These benefits are retroactive to August 1 (when the earlier $600 weekly federal boost expired), and end Sept. 30. The bill also includes $59.3 million federal dollars to cover extra state unemployment bureau expenses generated by the massive and sudden epidemic-related job losses, $9 million in state matching funds for flood cleanups, and $8 million pledged by state officials toward an invasive species barriers.
House Bill 5488: Let courts keep imposing operations costs on defendants: Passed 29 to 8 in the Senate
To extend until October, 2022 a law that permits courts to impose any costs on guilty defendants that are reasonably related to the actual costs of operating the court, including building maintenance expenses, court employee benefit expenses and more, and do so without tying those expenses to the particular case.
House Bill 5134: Establish carnival ride operator age requirement
To prohibit a person under age 16 from operating a carnival or amusement park ride, and ban state regulators from imposing any higher age mandate. The bill would also require all operators to be trained in operating and safety procedures.

