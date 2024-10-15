Licensing reforms would ease Michigan’s pain

To try and protect the public, states establish licensing laws that require individuals to get certain degrees, perform a set number of training hours, pass tests and pay fees to administer the licensing regime. But there’s a trade-off. Those requirements create burdens that limit the number of people working in the licensed field.
This is especially true in occupations like doctors, dentists or barbers, where the state forces people to pay a lot of money and commit a lot of time. The state then must figure out what practicing in that field means.
The state of Michigan closely controls the market for barbers and cosmetologists by saying the person who cuts or braids hair without a license is breaking the law unless the hair is of a direct family member. Michigan has a very long and complicated set of standards for what it means to be a physician. For dentists, it is similar. Is brushing a kid’s teeth a dental service? How about performing teeth whitening or cleaning for someone? (Dentists in North Carolina said that should require a license).
Licensing laws often establish subcategories of workers for those jobs that don’t require as much knowledge or skill. Nurses and dental assistants and apprentices have a certain amount of work they can do, but not more. These categories often make sense, allowing additional people to work in the field and lower costs for consumers.
That’s the argument anesthesiologist assistants are making in Lansing. Senate Bill 1029, sponsored by Sen. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores, would allow people who administer anesthesia to get a license and work without having to go through a physician.
This is a good change. Currently, anesthesiologist assistants have to get their license and work directly under a physician. They are limited from being able to work for themselves and at a variety of health care facilities. Freeing them up would allow more people to get certified and work in this field, with positive outcomes likely.
Michigan law has hundreds of licensing requirements for businesses and individuals. Some make sense, but many do not. Lawmakers should establish a committee to review these different laws regularly and make recommendations about how to streamline, lessen or eliminate licensing requirements.
