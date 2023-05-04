Amy Green: 1971-2023

Amy Elizabeth Kellogg Green, who served the Mackinac Center for decades in many roles, died May 1, 2023 after a yearlong struggle with cancer. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy sincerely mourns the passing of Amy, the eighth employee hired and a beloved member of the Mackinac Center family through most of its history. Below is Amy’s obituary, a slideshow, and memories shared by her friends and colleagues.
Amy Kellogg Green (neé McClain) of Midland, MI went to be with her Savior while surrounded by loved ones on May 1, 2023, at the age of 51, after a year-long journey with cancer. Her devotion to her family and her unwavering faith in God supported her throughout her journey, providing peace and comfort to both her and those around her.
Amy was born to Craig and Sharon McClain in October 1971. She was the oldest to sister Pamela and brother David and cherished all the time she had together with them at her grandparents’ farm.
Amy graduated from Calvary Baptist Academy as valedictorian in 1989. She earned her Associate Degree in Office Technologies from Cedarville College in Ohio in 1991, then completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Central Michigan University in 1993. It was there that her relationship with her high school friend deepened into love, and on July 24, 1993, she married James Kellogg, in Midland, MI where they initially established their home before moving to Sanford, MI in 1995.
Amy was a dedicated executive administrator at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, serving in multiple positions there from 1994 to 2002. She freelanced with the Mackinac Center from 2005 to 2013 and returned there full-time in 2015 until 2022. Throughout all her time there she was instrumental in the company’s growth, serving in roles from ‘eagle-eyed’ copy editor to assistant to the president. Amy was also an entrepreneur on the side, selling baskets, crafts, jewelry and more at different times.
Her highest calling however was being a homemaker, wife and mother. Amy was blessed with two children, Emily and Ryan, whom she and James raised with teasing, laughter and love. Favorite family memories include summer weeks at Lake Charlevoix, a Disney vacation, and being involved in her kids’ school events like sports and lunch parent.
After James’s passing from cancer in 2015, Amy was a devoted single mom, creating special memories through family vacations to the UP, Georgia and the Carolinas. She found love again, marrying Jason Green on July 14, 2018, and was passionate about her blended family with her new husband, relocating to a dream home in Midland.
Amy actively served in her local church for over 35 years in numerous ministries, including working in their AWANA program, helping lead the church nursery, and much more. She was a talented crafter, from sewing to card making to scrapbooking. Amy also delighted in spending time with her family and friends and was known for her ‘fry parties’ and her passion for cooking and baking. She loved Labradors, raising several litters of puppies.
She was an advocate for giving back, highly involved with West Midland Family Center, particularly during the flood of 2020. She loved to travel and experience her favorite places ‘up north’ in MI, as well as other states and countries. Amy is remembered as a tremendous friend, encourager, and confidant. She was incredibly gracious, organized, detail oriented, good-humored and loyal. If you wanted something done, you asked Amy. She is already dearly missed by her loved ones.
Memories of Amy Green from Mackinac Center members and friends.
I can say that only two women have figured out how to read my mind and use that power for good. The first is Karen Lehman, my wife, and the other is Amy Green.
She ended her Mackinac Center career as my estimable executive assistant for eight years. I don’t know if she considered that position the pinnacle of her professional career, but any CEO who reaches the pinnacle of his or her career needs someone like her. She made me better.
Amy was good enough at her job to coast and still earn an ‘A’ grade. But she didn’t coast; she set high standards for herself. She was meticulous and efficient. Her very presence caused the rest of us to turn it up a notch.
She was unwaveringly committed to the Mackinac Center’s mission. She was completely loyal, trustworthy, and discreet. Her best qualities were those for which we could never train.
I remember when she welcomed me with a handshake to the nascent Mackinac team in 1995. She was a fresh-faced, just graduated, newly married freedom fighter. At that time I had no idea how much she would come to mean to the Mackinac Center or to me.
Joseph G. Lehman, President
* * *
Amy’s desk was about 20 feet from mine, so we worked in close proximity unless I was on the road. You get to know someone that way. Amy’s title was assistant to the president (I got some of her time as well). But “miracle worker” would have worked just fine, too.
“Amy, I need to be three places at once.” “Amy, how do we coordinate dozens of calendars for a series of meetings?” "Can you find something in our meeting minutes from 25 years ago?”
Amy had a catchphrase when you requested her help. It sounded formal and quite proper: “I would be happy to assist with that.” She explained to me that it conveyed more professionalism and respect than “no problem” or “you betcha.”
Amy was our Department of First Impressions for new staff. When we interviewed a job candidate, it was her job to set up the interview, arrange travel and welcome the interviewee. Occasionally a spouse would accompany the interviewee and Amy loved to show the spouse local neighborhoods, schools and churches. As part of her duties, Amy managed my calendar. If I bypassed her process and dropped a meeting on the calendar in haste I’d get in trouble.
I knew I was in hot water if she called me “Mr. Reitz…” If, instead, I asked her to schedule a meeting she’d say, “Mike gets a gold star today. He let me do my job.”
Amy seemed to know everyone — people in Midland, our Mackinac Center supporters, fellow public policy advocates from other states. This was evident over the last year as people from around the world have asked me about her fight with cancer. The tumor compromised Amy’s ability to converse in recent months, but her laugh remained unaltered. What a gift. My heart goes out to Amy’s husband and children. I know they mourn with hope. Their home has been filled with grace this last year as they cared for her and prepared for the inevitable.
Goodbye, friend. For now.
Michael J. Reitz, Executive Vice President
What a diligent, faithful, reliable and always-helpful colleague Amy Kellogg was! I have the fondest memories of working with her over the years. She was a problem-solver. She left nothing hanging. She inspired the rest of us by getting the job done, whatever it was, with efficiency and care. Her spirit lives on in the high quality of Mackinac Center work. We are comforted by Amy’s memory, and knowing that she has moved on to her heavenly reward.
Lawrence W. Reed, president emeritus of the Mackinac Center and the Foundation for Economic Education
* * *
Amy Green has been part of my life since 1995. We met late that year when I joined the Mackinac Center, our place of employment for decades. She was one of the first people I met there and she not only immediately struck me as very kind but very professional and conscientious too. My first impressions were spot on and over time she just repeatedly magnified those same traits over and over again.
Early Years: Not long after beginning my career I was tasked with putting on a program. It was my first high-profile exercise and I worked and worried over it to the point that it negatively impacted my health. When event morning arrived our vice-president, Joseph P. Overton, shows up and immediately asked me in front of Amy about a decision I made on registration table placement. The question was clearly implied criticism and I was stunned into silence. Amy wasn’t!!!
She practically dragged Overton—our superior in rank, age and accomplishment—by the ear into a side hallway like a little boy about to get spanked for drawing on a wall with crayons and read him the riot act. He sheepishly returned later—absent his cut-through-you-like-a laser-stare—and graciously offered to help me welcome guests. That was so very Amy: sensitive to others’ feelings, protective and yet remarkably discreet and humble, too.
Middle Years: Amy became an official mom later on in her career. I say, “official” because she was clearly very motherly early on, as is demonstrated a bit by the story above, and with other stories as well. Before her official motherhood began she once insisted (along with Kendra Shrode) that Joe Lehman leave work, hop in his car and drive to my apartment to make sure that I was physically safe and well after I had failed to show for work. She knew I was ill but was unable to raise me by phone and sent my boss to look after me.
When her first-born arrived Amy’s mom instincts only increased exponentially. My heavens, she adored those kids then and until the very end.
Later Years: Amy took some time to raise her children but returned to work with us again on a full-time basis. It was such a pleasure to see and talk to her again on a regular basis. She hadn’t changed a bit during those years and picked up right where she left off, keeping every train running on time. One thing that was a little different and delightful to witness was her talking about her teenage children and their high school and college years. She was so proud of them and, being a mom’s mom, she always worried about their well-being. It has been said that a mom is only as happy as her saddest child. I think that was true of Amy. If they were sad and distressed she felt it in her bones. If they did well, she felt joy.
I used to call her “Mother Dos” (Mother 2) out of love and respect. Like our other colleague, Kendra Shrode (Mother 1), she was concerned about her own children as well as all she knew. It got to the point during our friendship when I would send her my own professional and personal travel itineraries with a note that read, “So you can start worrying about me early.” Ha. She loved the title I gave her and was totally in on the joke. She would even promise me in response to my itineraries to the “let the worrying begin” at such and such an hour. Gosh I just loved those exchanges with her.
Speaking of love: Many of us had the privilege to witness Amy falling into it herself. She shared her new relationship with Jason with several of us on staff. Watching that budding romance become a deep love and result in marriage was a charming and wonderful experience. There were times when Amy was so over-the-moon she looked like a teenager that had just been kissed (and really, really well I might add) for the first time. Her cheeks would flush red when she spoke of Jason and their love. I’m so happy they found each other.
A world without Amy Green is a sadder, coarser and less caring place. I’ll long remember her many professional and personal kindnesses to me and to others that were lucky enough to count her as a friend.
Michael LaFaive
* * *
It was an honor to work alongside Amy at the Mackinac Center. She was a trusted colleague, one who took great care to promote and preserve our values. Amy was deliberate and serious about her work. She was uncompromising in maintaining the principles of the organization. But she balanced this with a light-heartedness that led us to share many laughs. It was always clear that Amy cared about her colleagues beyond just their role at Mackinac. She regularly inquired about my family and kids, for instance, and she listened intently. She was quick to remind me of one our core values: There's more to life than work. She knew the value of a strong faith, a loving family and a caring community, and she practiced what she preached. Her strength in the face of adversity, her commitment to her colleagues and her unwavering integrity will be remembered around these halls for years to come.
Michael Van Beek
Amy was a wonderful person and colleague. I enjoyed knowing her for our more than a decade of friendship while working together at the Mackinac Center. Amy and Jason knew a lot about my family and always knew, with four young kids, that there was something they could give us. She frequently made sure I brought home extra food or treats she knew my children would like. And I'll never forget the adventure of getting a basketball hoop back to my house that they generously gave us (mostly in one piece). I will miss you, Amy.
Jarrett Skorup
Like so many others, Amy was my first introduction to the Mackinac Center. She sat down with me on the very first day of my internship and made me feel at home while offering a seemingly endless supply of knowledge about the Center. I always knew I could turn to her for guidance or advice. One day, at the end of a particularly stressful week, I came home to find that a thank you card had been mailed to my house. Upon opening it, I was so touched to see that it was from Amy. Inside, she thanked me for my hard work on a project we were collaborating on, and encouraged me to keep my head up. The best part is I doubt my story is unique. Amy's love for others, persistence, and dedication shone through every aspect of her life. She will be deeply missed.
Taylor Anderson
* * *
Amy had an amazing gift for making people feel welcome and special. She took me out to lunch a few months after I started at the Mackinac Center to get to know me and tell me more about the history of the Center. She would set aside extra food from the West Midland Family Center for staff and put my name on things to take home. I also got to have lunch with her on her last day of work before she took medical leave. It wasn't planned - I just happened to be warming up my lunch at the same time as she was. I wasn't planning on eating in the lunch room but decided to spend a few minutes with Amy. Boy, am I glad I did. She was loved by many and will be missed by all of us at the Mackinac Center. She has fought the good fight, finished the race, and left an enduring legacy of kindness. We are all better off for having known her.
Jennifer Majorana
* * *
Amy lived with a rare combination of grace and courage. She knew how to communicate challenging topics with a smile and made everyone around her better. I'll miss her smile the most. Amy addressed Mike Reitz as, "Mr. Reitz," when he was in trouble with her, but she would call me “Jimmy.” She would pronounce it loudly "Jim-ehhhhhh" and then let out an exasperated chuckle.
Jim Walker
* * *
Amy was such a blessing to our Mackinac Center team, and to me personally. She was one of the first on staff to welcome me when I was hired, and we were able to commiserate together when expecting babies at the same time during the early 2000s. Amy had a knack for being both friendly and professional. Guests at Mackinac Center headquarters or events would immediately know she was truly happy to help them (a skill learned, in part, from our colleague, the late Joe Overton). Her bright smile, wonderful sense of humor, example of what it means to be a woman of God, and heartfelt dedication to the mission of the Mackinac Center will truly be missed.
Kara Malkowski
* * *
Amy was truly a wonderful person, and we will all miss her dearly. She had a unique ability to bring joy to our office with her smile, her stories, and her good humor. Amy was able to juggle so much, all while maintaining an endless positivity that made her an amazing colleague and friend. She loved her family deeply, and her dedication to them, her friends, and her work were an inspiration. She will sorely missed, and I count myself lucky to have known her.
Steve Delie
* * *
Amy's sweetness was the first thing that made us feel welcome at the Mackinac Center. During my job interview she was the soul of graciousness: putting us up at the H, arranging everything, and what I most appreciated, making the business trip feel like a real visit. She showed my wife around the offices and around town while I was interviewing, then showed us both around town when I was finished. She talked nonstop and made sure we were well taken care of. If this sounds too much like a positive Yelp review, it's because Amy took sick shortly after I started here, and so those ended up being our main memories of her. We both loved her and wish we had all had more time together.
Tim Cavanaugh
* * *
I am one of the fortunate ones who worked closely with Amy, we were office-space roomies. Amy was always willing to share her knowledge with me. And she would leave me notes just to let me know that she appreciated me. One time, she left more than a note. Amy bought me a lap blanket and placed it on my chair, because she knew I was always cold.
Michelle Deeth
* * *
Amy positively glowed. She had that rare quality exhibited by some people whose faith in God manifests in such joy and assurance that it immediately puts everyone around them more at peace. My lasting impression of her character will be the generosity with which she shared her time, effort, and, best of all, her feelings. Amy was a delightful conversationalist, engaging and hilariously candid. She never hesitated to share all kinds of details and anecdotes from her personal life with her colleagues. Her pride and pure enjoyment of her children was abundant, and she delighted in her husband. I am so happy to know her life was filled with goodness, because she brought so much goodness and so much fun to others. Let perpetual light shine upon her.
Kahryn Riley
* * *
Whatever the seven habits of highly effective people are, Amy had 10 of them. She was one of the most organized people you could ever meet, and this was reflected in all aspects of her life, whether personal or professional. She was also one of the kindest and warmest people, as everyone who interacted with her for longer than a nanosecond came to know. When I worked with her in the late 1990s and early 2000s, she made me feel immediately welcome and at ease as a Midland transplant from the Detroit area taking my first professional job as a writer and editor in my now 25-year career. Her unshakable faith was also an inspiration to me, a then-lapsed Catholic, and her devotion to being of service to others undoubtedly made a difference, whether large or small, in the lives of an incalculable number of people. May the knowledge of this amazing legacy be of some comfort to her family during this time of grief. Requiescat in pace, Amy.
Dave Bardallis
* * *
Amy was an underrated jewel of the Mackinac Center. When I came to interview for a job there in the fall of 2015, she treated my wife and me so hospitably. When we moved into our house in Midland a few months later, she showed up to help unpack.
Amy displayed a genuine mixture of unflinching honesty and abundant graciousness, buoyed by healthy doses of good humor. When she asked "How are you?" (and she often did), it never came across as casual and flippant, but demonstrated her authentic care and concern. Among the things I have missed in the past year were the warm and encouraging conversations that inevitably helped to brighten my day.
Amy prioritized her faith in God, not in showy ways but in real down-to-earth humble living. More than once, we prayed together over some need in her family or mine. She was deeply invested in her two kids who had lost their father too young. Later, she and her second husband Jason made such a perfect match, both so generous in sharing and ready to pitch in and serve where they could. Amy's quiet service undoubtedly made the Mackinac Center a better and brighter place, while benefiting so many on the team. The opportunity to know and work alongside her helped to strengthen my faith and character. She is already greatly missed here, and will be for years to come.
Ben DeGrow Director of Education Policy (December 2015-June 2022)
* * *
Amy had an unsurpassed attention to detail, a servant heart and a joyous and infectious laugh. When the assistant to the president job became vacant in 2015 I thought of her immediately. We met at a local restaurant to discuss her return to the Mackinac Center in a full-time position. She was on the cusp of looking for work and thrilled with the opportunity to return from what she jokingly called her 13-year sabbatical. We conducted a more extensive search as well, but the choice was clear from the beginning. We were not going to pass up the opportunity to invite Amy “home,” to the place she helped build.
One of the things I remember best is how much she cared about others. During our frequent conversations about wrangling the president her first concern was always for his professional and personal well-being. Always. It was the same with her family and friends. She was also a great sport and would wrinkle her nose while laughing about cleaning the office refrigerator or doing some other unpleasant chore. When she first shared the news of her diagnosis with me it was with great grace and peace. A testament to her faith. She has been and will be greatly missed. Many prayers for Jason, Emily, Ryan and all who love her.
Pat Benner
