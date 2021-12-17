Billion Dollar Subsidy Program, Small Business Tax, Seizure Classes and More

Senate Bill 85: Authorize spending $1 billion on new corporate subsidy program: Passed 25 to 11 in the Senate
To appropriate $1 billion for a new corporate subsidy scheme. The money would pay for a “Critical Industry Fund” to give grants and loans to certain companies to create jobs or job training, and a “Strategic Site Readiness Fund” to give others money to create “investment-ready sites” for new plants and facilities. The bill also appropriates $409 million for relief to businesses "afflicted" by the coronavirus epidemic and responses, and $75 million to reduce personal property taxes levied on business tools and equipment.
Senate Bill 85: Authorize spending $1 billion on new corporate subsidy program: Passed 78 to 25 in the House
The House vote to spend $1 billion on the new corporate subsidy program described above.
House Bill 5351: Cut small business tools-and-equipment tax: Passed 21 to 15 in the Senate
To double a small business exemption on the value of business tools and equipment subject to property taxes (called the “personal property tax"), from $80,000 to $160,000, and also index this to inflation going forward.
House Bill 4294: Let current school employees work as subs without degree or credentials: Passed 34 to 3 in the Senate
To allow a school district to hire a current employee as a substitute teacher even if the individual does not have a college degree or otherwise meet the legal requirements to be a substitute teacher. The person would get a raise if their current pay was less than a substitutes’ pay but would not get a cut if it was more. This would expire with the 2021-22 school year.
House Bill 4970: Require all school employees take seizure classes: Passed 85 to 17 in the House
To mandate that “all (public) school personnel” complete seizure recognition and seizure first-aid response training every other year.
Senate Bill 764: Authorize income tax deduction for gambling losses: Passed 72 to 30 in the House
To authorize state income tax deductions for gambling losses claimed on an individual’s federal tax returns.
Senate Bill 728: Extend open meetings act to “independent citizens redistricting commissions”: Passed 100 to 2 in the House
To extend an Open Meetings Act requirement that public bodies hold their meetings in public to the “independent citizens redistricting commission” authorized by a 2018 ballot initiative. The bill was introduced after this controversial commission met behind closed doors to discuss secret legal memos related to its potential federal Voting Rights Act violations.
