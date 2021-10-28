Bills Would Improve Transparency on Certificate of Need Commission

The Michigan House Health Policy Committee unanimously passed legislation today that would help lawmakers have a better understanding of the effect that the state’s Certificate of Need commission has on the quality of health care. Collectively, House bills 5074-5077 would increase transparency by requiring that the public have access to the CON commission’s meeting materials and reports in a timely fashion. The bills are sponsored by Reps. Bronna Kahle (R-Adrian), David LaGrand (D-Grand Rapids), Andrew Beeler (R-Port Huron) and Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette).
The bills would also require a joint committee of the Legislature — which has been in statute since 2002 but has never met — to meet annually to oversee the commission and provide a review its activities. The committee would also examine the impact that the CON commission has on Michigan’s health care market.
Below is a statement from Greg George, director of legislative affairs at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
“Certificate of Need laws adversely impact health care costs, access and quality. It’s encouraging to see lawmakers taking steps to increase transparency by requiring elected officials to regularly review the actions of the commission.”
To learn more about the Mackinac Center’s work on Certificate of Need and other health care policies, visit www.mackinac.org/healthcare.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. Through our research and education programs, we challenge government overreach and advocate for a free-market approach to public policy that frees people to realize their potential and dreams.
Please consider contributing to our work to advance a freer and more prosperous state.
Donate | About | Blog | Pressroom | Publications | Careers | Site Map | Email Signup | Contact