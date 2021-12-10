Corporate Welfare Bills, Minors in Possession of Tobacco, Lower Age to Serve Alcohol and More

Senate Bill 770: Create new corporate subsidy program: Passed 27 to 10 in the Senate
To create one of the corporate subsidy accounts Senate Bill 769 would authorize, to be called the “Strategic Site Readiness Fund,” which would give grants and loans to certain companies to create “investment-ready sites” for new job producing plants and facilities.
House Bill 5603: Create new corporate subsidy program: Passed 83 to 21 in the House
The House version of the new corporate subsidy program described above as Senate Bill 770.
Senate Bill 771: Create new corporate subsidy program: Passed 27 to 1
To create one of the corporate subsidy accounts Senate Bill 769 would authorize, to be called the “Critical Industry Fund,” which would give grants and loans to certain companies to create jobs or job training.
House Bill 5604: Create new corporate subsidy program: Passed 83 to 21 in the House
The House version of the new corporate subsidy program described above as Senate Bill 771.
Senate Bill 671: Repeal requirement that corporate subsidy scheme benefit state economy: Passed 78 to 26 in the House
To revise a "brownfields" law used to give subsidies to particular developers by stripping-out provisions requiring that the transfer of state revenue to a developer “result in an overall positive fiscal impact to this state.” The bill would authorize subsidies of up to $10 million to each beneficiary, which recipients could collect by essentially getting a portion of employees' or residents’ income tax.
Senate Bill 759: Facilitate out-of-state medical professionals practicing here during emergency: Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate
To establish that a licensed medical treatment professional from another state, who would otherwise meet Michigan licensure requirements for rendering medical treatment, is not required to have a Michigan license to provide treatment during a staffing shortage caused by a public health emergency. This authority to let them practice largely exists already under current law, and the bill would clarify and slightly broaden it.
House Bill 5286: Authorize work zone "when workers present" speed limit alerts: Passed 102 to 0 in the House
To authorize flashing lights and digital message signs when workers are present in a highway construction zone that has a "when workers present" speed limit in effect.
Senate Bill 242: Make county commissioners terms four years: Passed 75 to 29 in the House
To change the terms of county commissioners to four years, instead of the current two years “concurrent” with state representative terms.
House Bill 4427: Repeal criminal penalties for minor in possession of tobacco: Passed 102 to 0 in the House
To eliminate the criminal penalties for a minor who tries to buy or possesses tobacco. A first offense would be a civil offense with a $50 fine (as in current law), and community service and participation in a government approved “health promotion and risk reduction” program. Subsequent offenses would also be civil offenses subject to a $100 fine on a second offense and $150 on subsequent offenses.
House Bill 4232: Lower age to sell or serve alcohol: Passed 64 to 39 in the House
To change a law that prohibits a person younger than age 18 from selling or serving alcoholic drinks. The bill would lower the minimum age to 17.
Senate Bill 637: Add social/therapeutic welfare provisions to 9-1-1 call responses: Passed 91 to 11 in the House
To authorize a state government “community crisis response grant program” that would give state grants to local governments related to 9-1-1 call responses, with the amount in part determined by the extent they meet criteria determined by a social-welfare organization selected by the state health and welfare department. The intention would be 911 call responses to include "community crisis responder clinicians...or peers,” for "stabilization, de-escalation, harm reduction, screening and assessment, and connection to mental health, substance use disorder, social, health, or other services and supports as needed.”
House Bill 5489: Authorize state entry to multi-state “psychology interjurisdictional compact”: Passed 95 to 7 in the House
To authorize Michigan’s entry into a multi-state psychology interjurisdictional compact that permits psychologists licensed in one member state to also practice in other member states. The bill would prescribe rules and definitions for this.
House Bill 5351: Increase small business tools-and-equipment tax exemption: Passed 58 to 46 in the House
To double the small business exemption on the value of business tools and equipment subject to property taxes (called the “personal property tax"), from $80,000 to $160,000, and also index this to inflation going forward.
