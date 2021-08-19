Emergency Powers and Pandemic Mismanagement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took unprecedented actions in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state banned certain businesses from operating and even required the entire population of Michigan to stay in their homes under penalty of law. The constitutionality of these actions was questionable, and some were struck down by the Michigan Supreme Court. Now that the pandemic emergency has ended, it is time to assess the state of Michigan’s emergency actions both in terms of their effectiveness and their propriety. Hear from a panel of experts about what actions Michigan took and the effects this had on the state’s economy, business owners and health of its citizens.
Event attendees are invited to join us at 1:30 p.m. for a complimentary 45-minute tour through the AirZoo - Aerospace and Science Experience.
Thursday, August 19, 2021
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT
Air Zoo
6151 Portage Road
Portage, MI 49002
Dave Hebert is associate professor of economics and director of the Center for Markets, Ethics, and Entrepreneurship at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Mich. A member of the Mackinac Center's Board of Scholars, he completed his undergraduate studies at Hillsdale College before earning a Ph.D. from George Mason University.
Michael Van Beek is director of research for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. He has authored several studies for the Center as well as analysis and commentaries that have been published in The Wall Street Journal, The Detroit News, the Detroit Free Press, The Grand Rapids Press, The Oakland Press and elsewhere.