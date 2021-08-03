Emergency Powers and Pandemic Mismanagement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took unprecedented actions in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state banned certain businesses from operating and even required the entire population of Michigan to stay in their homes under penalty of law. The constitutionality of these actions was questionable, and some were struck down by the Michigan Supreme Court. Now that the pandemic emergency has ended, it is time to assess the state of Michigan’s emergency actions both in terms of their effectiveness and their propriety. Hear from a panel of experts about what actions Michigan took and the effects this had on the state’s economy, business owners and health of its citizens.
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT
Andiamo
38703 W. 7 Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Christopher Douglas is currently an associate professor in the department of economics at the University of Michigan-Flint, where he has been on faculty since 2007. He earned his his Ph.D. in economics from Michigan State University. Dr. Douglas is an expert in the Principles of Microeconomics, Principles of Macroeconomics, International Economics, Public Finance, and Sports Economics, and has published studies in these areas in several academic journals.
Michael Van Beek is director of research for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. He has authored several studies for the Center as well as analysis and commentaries that have been published in The Wall Street Journal, The Detroit News, the Detroit Free Press, The Grand Rapids Press, The Oakland Press and elsewhere.