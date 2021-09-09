Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Planning for Life Workshops

Planning for Life Workshop

Grand Haven, Michigan

We all have a legacy. What will your legacy be — a plan by default, or a plan by design?

You are invited to attend one of our 2021 Planning for Life (PFL) estate planning workshops, open exclusively to our members and friends. Whether you are just beginning to think about your will or estate plan, or need to update your current documents, you will leave energized and equipped to collaborate with your own professional advisers. Join us in a comfortable, small group setting to learn about the myths and misconceptions, pitfalls, opportunities, current tools and the techniques of planning.

Your questions will be answered by our expert presenter, attorney Gregory T. Demers with Warner Norcross + Judd LLP.

These events are free and nothing is sold. It is our gift to you as a supporter of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

When

Thursday, September 9, 2021
Program: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Lunch is included

Where

Noto's at the Bil-Mar
1223 S. Harbor Drive
Grand Haven, MI 49417

Have a Question?

Call our Events office at (989) 698-1905 or email us at events@mackinac.org

The event is free, but RSVP is necessary. Registration is required by September 2

