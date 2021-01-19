Talking Michigan Taxes: Potential Increases and Reforms in 2021

At the beginning of the last legislative term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a large tax hike: a 45-cent tax increase per gallon of gas. Some state and local officials are now using potential revenue losses from the COVID-19 crisis as a reason to raise taxes. These interests to hike taxes meet a new Legislature with a new agenda, and taxation levels will surely be a hot topic in 2021.
This online event will give a general overview of how Michigan's tax system compares to other states, how the 2020 election affected taxes and what the tax policy conversation will look like in 2021.
Joe Lehman, president of the Mackinac Center, will share opening remarks. The (virtual) panelists will be Janelle Cammenga, a policy analyst with the Tax Foundation, and James Hohman, director of fiscal policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. Join the Mackinac Center for Public Policy on Tuesday, January 19 at 11:00 a.m. to learn about these issues and have your questions answered.
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
11:00 a.m. to Noon EST
Online virtual program
To join, please RSVP
Call our Events office at
This online forum is free, but RSVP is necessary.
Janelle Cammenga is a policy analyst with the Tax Foundation’s Center for State Tax Policy. Before joining the team, she interned at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, the Reason Foundation and the Illinois Policy Institute. Janelle graduated from Dordt College with a bachelor’s degree in English with a writing emphasis and a minor in chemistry. Janelle was born and raised in Michigan.
James M. Hohman is the director of fiscal policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. He has been researching and writing about Michigan fiscal policy since 2002. He holds a degree in economics from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan.
An engineer by training, Joseph G. Lehman joined the Mackinac Center in 1995 and was named president in 2008. During his tenure Michigan has seen numerous free-market policy advances in education, labor and state fiscal affairs. Frequently published in national and state media, Lehman also has trained more than 600 public policy executives internationally on strategic leadership and communications. He and his wife are founders of Midland County Habitat for Humanity.