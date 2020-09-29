Planning for Life: An Introduction to Estate Planning

Please join our Planning for Life workshop to learn more about designing a will or estate plan that reflects your values and your heritage. Whether you are just beginning to think about your legacy plan, or need to update existing documents, you will leave our presentation equipped to move forward.
Our expert presenters include Gregory T. Demers of Warner Norcross +Judd LLP, and Lawson Bader, president and CEO of DonorsTrust, the community foundation for liberty.
These popular workshops are designed to help you learn more about the current tools and techniques of estate planning and how to create a plan that protects your assets, your control and your privacy.
Registration is open exclusively to Mackinac Center supporters and their friends or family members. This presentation is our way of thanking our donors for their generous support. Nothing is sold.
Thursday, September 29, 2020
Program: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Online virtual program
To join, please RSVP
Call our Events office at
This online forum is free, but RSVP is necessary.
Lawson R. Bader is president and CEO of DonorsTrust, a public charity protecting the intent of donors who value limited government, free enterprise, and personal responsibility. Through its donor-advised fund, DonorsTrust has granted over $1.3 billion to groups in academia, public policy, the arts, civics, medical and scientific research, religion, and education. Lawson has more than 20 years of experience leading research and educational groups, including the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. He currently serves on the governing boards of the Atlas Network, State Policy Network, The Antigua Forum (Universidad Francisco Marroquin), and Oakseed Ministries International.
Greg Demers is a partner in the 230-attorney law firm, Warner Norcross & Judd LLP, practicing in the firm’s Midland office. Warner has eight offices in the State, including Southfield and Macomb County. Greg is a graduate of Michigan State University and the George Washington University Law School. Following law school, he served as an attorney adviser to a United States Tax Court Judge in Washington, D.C.
Greg is past president of the Northeast Michigan Estate Planning Council, and regularly speaks to lay and professional groups on business and estate planning.
An engineer by training, Joseph G. Lehman joined the Mackinac Center in 1995 and was named president in 2008. During his tenure Michigan has seen numerous free-market policy advances in education, labor and state fiscal affairs. Frequently published in national and state media, Joe also has trained more than 600 public policy executives internationally on strategic leadership and communications. He and his wife are founders of Midland County Habitat for Humanity.