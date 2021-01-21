Michigan’s Largest Teachers Union Got the Most COVID Relief Money Available - It Shouldn’t Have

As the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program gets underway, it is important to reflect on some of the valuable lessons that should be learned from the first round. Most importantly, perhaps, is ensuring that only those eligible for a portion of the limited funding receive it. Unfortunately, this was not the case in Michigan last year.
In April 2020, both the Michigan Education Association and its health insurance arm, the Michigan Education Special Services Association, received PPP loans between $5-10 million dollars. This category of loans is the highest authorized by the CARES Act. But the MEA was never eligible for the funds.
To have been eligible for last year’s PPP funding, the recipient must have fallen within one of the following categories:
SBA size standards determine whether a business can be classified as a small business, with the current threshold being $8 million in annual receipts or less. Both the MEA and MESSA are well above that threshold. As a result, for either entity to have been eligible for a PPP loan, they would have to have been classified as one of the listed nonprofits.
SBA’s public data on PPP loans supports this conclusion, as both the MEA and MESSA are listed as nonprofits in the loan report. But neither the MEA nor MESSA are a type of nonprofit eligible for PPP loans. The MEA is a 501(c)(5) organization and MESSA is a 501(c)(9). As such, neither is an eligible nonprofit for purposes of receiving PPP funds.
When asked for comment, an MEA spokesperson, Elizabeth Boyd, stated:
At the time of applying for the PPP loans, we believed doing so was the right decision given the guidelines available at the time and the tremendous uncertainty facing our organizations. However, as each organization independently prepared for the loan forgiveness application and reviewed final rules promulgated after the loans were funded, the organizations each believed we would be ineligible for forgiveness. As such, both MEA and MESSA paid back the PPP loans in full prior to the end of the calendar year.
Credit where credit is due: the MEA and MESSA ultimately recognized that they were ineligible to receive PPP loans and have paid the funds back. Currently, we cannot confirm that the loans have been repaid, as the MEA’s 2020 LM-2 report still lists the loan as having not been paid. That said, that report only covers through September 2020, so the alleged payment could have been between then and year’s end. We will likely have to wait until MEA’s 2021 LM-2 is released to confirm.
But it is unclear how either organization was ever able to conclude it was eligible in the first place. The MEA’s statement seems to indicate that guidelines available when the organizations applied suggested they might be eligible, and that future developments changed that. But this does not appear to be the case.
The earliest guidance on PPP loans was published April 2, 2020. It makes clear that only small businesses and certain nonprofits would be eligible for PPP loans, not unions or their associated organizations.
The borrower application form that was effective when the MEA and MESSA applied further supports this conclusion. That form, also dated April 2, lists only certain nonprofits, veterans organizations and tribal businesses as eligible for PPP loans. MEA officials should have known that their organizations did not fall into these categories.
In addition, none of the rules in place before the MEA and MESSA had their applications granted appear to have changed the eligibility rules quoted above. In fact, it appears that eligibility rules have stayed consistent, even through to the second round of funding that is just underway. The borrower application form for the new round of 2021 PPP loans contains checkboxes for the same eligible entities as the original form, with the sole addition of 501(c)(6) organizations.
The MEA isn’t solely responsible for this issue, as it was ultimately their lender, Comerica Bank, that would have submitted the loan to the SBA for approval. It’s unclear how Comerica thought the union was eligible for loans. This is particularly true in light of the fact that Comerica would have also had to complete a lender’s application form, which contains the same eligibility criteria as the borrower’s form completed by the MEA and MESSA.
It is possible, however, that Comerica merely relied on the MEA’s certification that it was eligible. Item F of the lender’s application requires the borrower to certify its eligibility, and Comerica may have relied on that alone. When asked, however, Comerica refused to comment on this matter.
Other large unions were aware that they were ineligible for CARES Act funds. The AFL-CIO, in guidance to its member unions, specifically indicated that labor organizations were ineligible for PPP loans. In addition, Democratic lawmakers called for the addition of labor organizations to the list of eligible entities. A simple Google search would have raised questions about the MEA’s eligibility.
Equally confusing from the MEA’s response is the appeal to “the tremendous uncertainty” that they were facing at the time they applied. The MEA is funded by its members’ dues, and MESSA charges school districts for administering their health care plans. As long as school employees continued to be employed and paid, which they generally were, neither organization should have seen a significant change in cashflow. In fact, the MEA reported that its total assets have grown by almost $16 million this year, while its total liabilities fell by over $16.5 million. This hardly demonstrates dire financial straits the likes of which would require a $5.6 million loan.
Unfortunately, the MEA and MESSA’s mistakes were costly. Collectively, they received at least $10.6 million. If MESSA received a loan that was greater than $5 million (which cannot be determined because MESSA does not have the same reporting requirements as the MEA), this amount would only increase. Even at this level, these loans could have funded 70 smaller loans to other businesses that desperately needed them. And that’s particularly problematic considering there was only a finite amount of money available under the PPP program — which ran out in April 2020.
Michigan’s businesses are struggling, and as we approach the second wave of PPP funding, it is important these mistakes aren’t repeated. Businesses, lenders and the SBA must do a better job of vetting loan applications to ensure that only eligible recipients receive loans.
