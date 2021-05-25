Farmington Seeks Unnecessary, Expensive Government-Owned Broadband Network

For three years, the cities of Farmington and Farmington Hills have explored the idea of a government-owned broadband network. That’s despite the fact that the cities are blanketed with high speed internet options and the fact that a recent study estimated its costs at more than $100 million with mixed views on its viability.
In a just-announced special joint meeting, the cities appear to be moving ahead. The only item on the agenda is a “Consideration of approval of Metro Act Permit granting SiFi Networks utilization of public rights-of-way for the establishment of a city-wide Fiber Optic Network System.”
SiFi Networks is a company that builds these networks, often for municipalities. A recent article in the Saratoga Times Union notes that their effort there is “faltering.” The company does micro-trenching of city streets to lay network lines which the Public Works commissioner cites as problematic in cold climates. The company’s president defended their work and pointed to three other cities where they’ve been operating - Boston, MA, Anchorage, AK and Eagan, MN. But officials in those three cities allegedly “did not give SiFi a positive review.”
Which company to hire is less of an issue than the fact that the cities are pursuing government-run internet altogether. A University of Pennsylvania study found that only 10% of government-owned broadband networks are viable years later and the city’s own study found the network would be expensive with probably too few people willing to switch to make it worthwhile.
And what problem is trying to be solved here? BroadbandNow reports that Farmington and Farmington Hills are almost completely covered by high-speed and even gigabit internet services starting at $50 per month. These municipalities would be better off cutting property taxes or paying off their pension and other debt rather than spending the money on a speculative new “investment” that the government should not be involved in anyways.
The public meeting is at 6 pm on Wed., May 26. Individuals interested in participating in the meeting can learn more here. They can also send public comments to psmith@fhgov.com to have their voices heard.
